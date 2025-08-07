“Bhumtham” Opens Government House to Hear Policy Suggestions from Youth Networks



Bangkok: “Phumtham” opened Government House to listen to policy suggestions from the children and youth network, expressing his appreciation and feeling empowered by the discussions. He emphasized the importance of the government listening to the voices of the new generation, hoping to use them to develop beneficial public policies.





According to Thai News Agency, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Mr. Phumtham Wechayachai, acting as Prime Minister, presided over a forum to listen to the voices and policy recommendations of the Children and Youth Network. The forum was also attended by Ms. Sudawan Wangsuphakikosol, Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation; Mr. Pongkawin Juangroongruangkit, Minister of Labor; Ms. Linthiporn Warinwatcharoj, Deputy Minister of Education; and Mr. Chaichana Dejdecho, Deputy Minister of Public Health.





The youth were divided into seven groups to present their opinions, lasting approximately two hours. During one session, youth representatives discussed the challenges preventing their dreams from being fulfilled due to structural inequality. Youth and the disabled are often marginalized as recipients of assistance, restricted in their voting rights, lacking access to the justice system, and equal access to quality education. Meanwhile, the cycle of coups and authoritarian cultures diminish youth participation, and youth in rural areas lack access to services and basic infrastructure. However, the youth viewpoints that this inequality stems from a constitutional problem that fails to truly listen to youth voices. Therefore, they demand a constitution that guarantees basic welfare.





Mr. Phumtham delivered his policy statement, stating that today’s meeting was a demonstration of the government’s and all ministers’ commitment to the efforts of children and youth, and that they were prepared to listen to suggestions for further development and implementation. He noted that during COVID-19, a large number of youth graduated from urban areas and returned home. These include youth groups from the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Thai Industries, and various cultural centers. They include children of vulnerable groups, children of farmers, and wealthy tycoons. They have gathered to revisit their hometowns and develop their work locally, resulting in new and improved innovations and products. This has led to the development of local people, both rich and poor, by returning to their roots and providing them with an interesting glimpse into what needs to be done and developed.





Mr. Phumtham expressed his admiration and empowerment from meeting and interacting with young people who will be a key force in driving and developing the country. He was instrumental in initiating the National Youth Council in 2000, which brought together children and youth from high school to university to participate in writing articles about dream schools, educational proposals, and thought-provoking and problem-solving exercises. He then selected two representatives from each province to discuss and present their problems. He also spoke with the Council President and the Prime Minister, leading to the creation of several positive policies.





Mr. Phumtham stated that today’s hearing will reflect the feelings and encourage awareness of the issues raised by youth. The government is ready to listen to the voices of the younger generation and agrees with the youth that proposals should not simply be presented and heard, but should be pursued continuously. Key policy issues, such as the Constitution, will be discussed in depth and developed into public policy. The government will use these suggestions to create further benefits.





“Adults are not indifferent to the problems, but having experienced so much in the world can be exhausting. However, after listening to the ideas of the new generation, I believe that these young people will continue to shine brightly. The world rests in the hands of all young people who will help foster wider cooperation in the future,” said Mr. Phumtham.

