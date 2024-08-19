Bhumjaithai Party proposes the original quota of 4 ministers and 4 deputy ministers.



‘Bhumjaithai’ is silent, proposing the names of 4 ministers and 4 assistant ministers according to the original quota and the same people in the Setthakit government.

Reporters reported on the movement of the Bhumjaithai Party, one of the coalition parties that will have to propose a list of ministers for Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minister, and the Pheu Thai Party, as the core of the government, to consider that the Bhumjaithai Party will still propose according to the original quota and the original 8 positions, 4 ministers and 4 deputy ministers in the former government of Mr. Settha Thavisin, consisting of Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Pol. Gen. Phermpoon Chidchob as Minister, Minister of Education, Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn as Minister of Labor, Ms. Supamas Isaraphakdi as Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), Mr. Songsak Thongsri as Deputy Minister of Interior, Mr. Chatcha Tha

iset as Deputy Minister of Interior, and Mr. Surasak Pancharoenworakul. Deputy Minister of Education and Mr. Napint Srisanpang, Deputy Minister of Commerce.-

Source: Thai News Agency