Be sure before sharing: Is it true that single women are at risk of blood clots because of ovarian cancer?



On social media, the article was shared. ‘Surgeon warns! Single female patient case She had confused speech and brain death. Finally, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. It can cause blood clots in various organs.’

?? Check with Prof. Dr. Sarukphan Wilailak, Department of Obstetrics-Gynecology. Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital Mahidol University

This group of information is real information. And there are still parts that need to be added in more detail. Therefore able to understand correctly and completely

Single women have a higher risk of ovarian cancer than unmarried women?

Are single women more likely to get ovarian cancer?

It was found that there was not a very significant relationship.

Single or unmarried women have a chance of developing ovarian cancer. The incidence is similar. Not clearly different It’s just that if the ovaries are rested for a long time, it will be found that the incidence decreases a bit, such as having multiple pregnancies.

women without children The ovaries ar

e not used. Are there a greater chance of developing ovarian cancer than women who have children?

‘Using the Ovaries’ This issue is interesting. We have to invite you to think about what the ovaries have or function.

The ovaries have two important jobs.

Task 1 : Create female hormones

Task 2 : Create eggs for maturation and fertilization.

Therefore, every woman has already used her ovaries. Even if you have children or not.

Feeling confused, unable to speak caused by brain death Because it is ovarian cancer?

Confused speech is also a symptom of brain death or lung tissue death. Difficulty breathing, not being able to breathe, and losing oxygen is also possible. These symptoms can occur with any type of cancer. Because of the nature of cancer, it can easily cause blood clots.

Any lump, such as colon cancer or ovarian cancer, has a large lump in the abdomen or pelvic area that presses on, causing blood to return to the heart or blood flow inconveniently. Blood clots can easily form. The blood clot sprea

ds to block important organs, most commonly the brain and lungs, causing symptoms of brain death in patches.

Being single or not is not related to blood clots and other symptoms.

Asked if single or not single about having a blood clot in the brain. Or is the blood clot blocking another organ? was not found to be relevant But it is more risky behaviors that cause blood clots.

If the ovaries are used too much Change sleeping partners frequently Will I be at risk for cervical cancer?

Women who frequently change sexual partners do not necessarily mean that their ovaries are overactive.

Changing sexual partners frequently increases the risk of cervical cancer. Because there is a chance of getting more strains of HPV virus, which causes cervical cancer, into the body.

For older women The ovaries are rarely used. It is recommended to see an obstetrician-gynecologist. Regular health check-ups or internal examinations Because the chance of having abnormalities such as tumors or gynecological cancers is higher.

As for what was shared: ‘A single woman has symptoms of confused speech, is brain dead, and is finally diagnosed with ovarian cancer. It can cause blood clots in various organs.’

This information is partly true. And then there are parts that still need to be further clarified to be correct and complete. Otherwise, there will be misunderstandings regarding ovarian cancer.

Interview by Peeraphon Anutarasothi

Compiled by Komsthanon Sukajjasakul

Be sure before sharing: Is it true that single women are at risk of blood clots because of ovarian cancer ?

Source: Thai News Agency