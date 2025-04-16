Bangkok Building Collapse Salvage Efforts Underway with Adjustments to Rescue Plan



Bangkok: The Deputy Governor of Bangkok has announced plans to adjust the current rescue operations at the site of the collapsed building, with officers preparing to use oxygen tanks to cut through steel in search of missing persons. The building’s height was reduced to 14 meters as of this morning, marking a decrease from the previous 16 meters.





According to Thai News Agency, Assoc. Prof. Thawida Kamolvech, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, provided an update on the salvage operations, highlighting the challenges faced as the rescue team works to cut through cement and steel. The steel is not just in rod form but woven into a raft, complicating the removal process. The plan moving forward involves using oxygen tanks to cut the steel, requiring a stable area to place the tanks. During this operation, all machinery will be halted. The removal of cement and steel scraps is scheduled for the early morning hours between 4-7 a.m. and again from noon to 2 p.m.





Despite recent rain, the rescue efforts have not been hindered. The Drainage Office has taken steps to manage water flow by blocking it and creating a single path for cleaning and disinfecting the area. Lime has also been sprinkled before draining the water to ensure the area is safe.





The number of deceased remains unchanged from the previous day. Officials continue the delicate process of removing body parts, necessitating thorough forensic examinations to avoid any errors. As a result, updates on casualty figures may be slower during this time.

