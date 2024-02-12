Ask the council to improve the efficiency of providing protection to the royal procession.


Parliament,, Spokesman of the RTSC reiterates that the House of Representatives should consider improving the efficiency of providing protection to the Royal Procession this week.

Mr. Akradet Wongpitakroj, Ratchaburi MP, Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party As a party spokesperson Reiterated this week’s meeting of the House of Representatives. that the Ruam Thai Party builds the nation Urgent motions will be presented verbally. Let the House of Representatives consider improving the efficiency of providing protection to the royal procession and the royal procession, which has initially been discussed with the government coalition parties. The Bhumjaithai Party and the Palang Pracharat Party and will discuss with the Pheu Thai Party which is the next leading party It is expected that It will be available for consideration this Wednesday (Feb. 14).

As for whether there will be a proposal to amend the law or increase the punishment for wrongdoing or not. Mr. Akradet said Will have to wait for the motion that Mr. Ekkana
t Promphan, list of MPs Ruam Thai Sang Chat Party As party secretary Will present verbally and wait for discussion at the meeting.

Source: Thai News Agency

