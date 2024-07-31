Arrest warrant issued for former minister’s nephew for sexually abusing female celebrity

Bangkok, The court issued an arrest warrant for ‘M’, the nephew of the former foreign minister, on charges of sexually abusing a female celebrity, and seized 1 million baht bail after failing to appear for the verdict.

The Criminal Court has scheduled a hearing for the verdict in the sexual offence case number A.2878/2565, in which the Office of the Attorney General 9 is the plaintiff, suing Mr. Apidit, 36 years old, a businessman and nephew of the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, the defendant in the crime of raping and indecently assaulting a woman other than his wife by using force and violence, which was a famous case in 2565.

The prosecutor stated the summary of the offense that between August 9-10, 2022, the defendant forcibly raped and sexually assaulted Ms. Joy, 21 years old, the victim. The defendant gave the victim alcohol to drink until she was intoxicated and unconscious. The defendant then raped the victim to satisfy her sexual desire. The victim did not consent and could not resist. The de

fendant denied the charges, contested the case, and was granted bail.

Today, the plaintiff’s lawyer, the injured party, came to court, but the defendant did not appear. The court considered that the defendant was aware of the appointment, but did not come to court, did not inform the reason for the obstacle, and the behavior is believed that the defendant avoided coming to hear the trial. Therefore, an arrest warrant was issued for the defendant to come to hear the verdict. The defendant’s bail of 1 million baht was seized and the appointment was postponed to September 20, 2024 at 9:00 a.m.

The reporter reported that at 11:00 a.m., the defendant’s representative came to inform the court that the defendant was on his way. The court waited until 1:00 p.m. and no lawyer, representative, or defendant appeared before the court. Therefore, an arrest warrant was issued as the court considered above.

Ms. Joy, the victim, revealed after going to listen to the hearing that she wanted the case to end because it had b

een many years but the other party had not come. Now that the court has issued an arrest warrant, she wanted everything to proceed according to the process, for everything to end quickly, to be resolved quickly and for the better. From now on, there will be no mediation whatsoever, for fear of not receiving justice. Today, she had to come herself, and she is ready to come herself at the next meeting because she does not trust anyone, she is suspicious of everything. She also asked the other party to stop running away and come in according to the legal process so that this can be finished.

