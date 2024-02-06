Arrest of “Beam Chaika” who tricked victims into spending the night before secretly stealing their belongings and fleeing.



Bangkok, Metropolitan Police detectives arrested “Beam Chaika” who was accused of tricking the victim into sleeping with him. Then secretly stole the property and fled. Examination found that the accused had acted in this manner many times. Earn a lot of money and valuables. And there are many other victims who do not dare to report crimes.

The Metropolitan Police worked together to arrest him. Ms. Phattharaphon, age 23, was arrested in front of the condo. Soi Ramkhamhaeng 43/1 Wang Thonglang District, Bangkok, for the crime of “stealing at night, taking any documents of another person and illegally use another person’s electronic card which was issued to the authorized user. To use to withdraw cash In a way that is likely to cause damage to others or the public.’

In this case, the circumstances were that the accused would wander around at night looking for victims in entertainment venues in Bangkok when he met the victim at a restaurant. and exchanged Line IDs The accused arranged to meet the victim at th

e victim’s room, pretending to ask to stay overnight. When the opportunity arose while the victim went to the bathroom and accidentally took the victim’s property, such as a gold necklace, gold ring, ATM card.

From the interrogation, it was found that there were many other acts of this nature. Received money and valuables approximately 20,000-40,000 baht per time, and there were still many victims. But shame often arises. Not daring to report the crime Because they fear it will be in the news and have an impact on the family. After that, he was detained and transported to Phahon Yothin Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Source: Thai News Agency