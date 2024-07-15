‘Ajarn Odd’ submitted a letter to the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, requesting that they urgently deal with those who falsely claim to use the position of ‘Professor’.

Bangkok, “Ajarn Odd” and his real “Prof.” submitted a letter to the Ministry of Higher Education, asking for urgent action after someone used the title “Professor” in front of their name, causing the public to misunderstand. Regarding this matter, I would like to leave you with 4 syllables: “ethics”. If we let it go, soon we won’t have to study anymore, just wait for the qualification comparison.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Wirachai Phutthawong, in his capacity as Secretary-General of the Coordinating Center for Personnel in State Higher Education Institutions, together with Professor Dr. Siwat Pongpiacharn, submitted a letter to the Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) requesting an urgent action in the case of someone using the title of Professor in front of their name, causing Thai society to misunderstand that it was obtained legally. Mr. Wanni Nonsiri, Assistant Permanent Secretary of MHESI, was the representative to receive the letter.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Wirachai revealed the con

tent of the book, stating that according to what has been revealed to the public, there is a person who has used the academic title of ‘Professor’ before his name to apply for the position of Senator (Senator), causing the public to be confused as to whether the position was obtained legally or not, leading to widespread criticism. The reason for obtaining the position of ‘Professor’ is the qualification comparison from a foreign qualification comparison institute, California University FCE, which is not an institution of higher education. And there was a claim in the press conference of the group of people who used the title of Professor before their name on July 12, 2024 that the Civil Service Commission (CSC) had certified the status, leading to a widespread misunderstanding in the public, which may be against the law, the Organic Act on the Acquisition of Senators B.E. 2561, and importantly, the academic title of ‘Professor’ in Thailand, after passing a strict academic performance evaluation, will be cons

idered and approved by the Council of each university. Then it must be submitted to the Royal Gazette for royal approval to announce the appointment in the Government Gazette so that the general public is aware of the status of the position of Professor, and that person can use it as a title in accordance with the law.

Therefore, in the case where someone falsely claims to have used the word ‘Professor’ to communicate to the public, causing the Thai people to misunderstand that ‘they have an academic position at the Professor level,’ this is considered unacceptable. The main agency responsible for overseeing this matter, which is the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, must urgently take action on this matter.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Wirachai added that the reason for submitting here is to start the process. After the Civil Service Commission confirmed that the California University FCE qualification was not certified, he came to the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and I

nnovation. When there is a letter of acceptance, he will proceed. He and another group of people who cannot accept it will take legal action against the 3 people who gave a press conference and showed documents that caused the public to misunderstand. It is considered that they brought false information to the public, causing confusion among the public. The documents that were submitted that day clearly did not belong to the university. They were only documents for equivalency. Using them in government agencies is important. Everyone who does this must also be responsible for this. Because if you want to enter the government system, not just universities. If you want to use the title Professor, you have to go through the process of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Wirachai questioned that in the case of the person who showed on the qualification certificate that he claimed to have studied at a university abroad and on the said website, it also said that the

Thai parliament certified the qualification, but it was not certified by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, so can it be used like that? We have to question the relevant agencies and the use of important positions in important matters, so we have to ask for clarity. As for the lawyer who he thought acted inappropriately as a lawyer in the press conference last Friday, he would like to file a complaint with the Lawyer Ethics Committee to investigate as well. This is the third case that he has filed with the said lawyer.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Wirachai stated that there is currently 1 person who is a former candidate for the Senate who has informed that he wants to take legal action against the person who claimed to use his position as a professor. And there are many more people who are alumni of the University of California, a real and reliable institution, who feel ashamed of the actions of the group.

Professor Dr. Siwat Pongpiacharn, a real level 11 professor who also joined the

press conference, said that people who can become professors must first be teachers, with a hierarchy of ranks, with development to become teachers, assistant professors, associate professors, and professors. This is not a strange thing, and it’s not just Thailand; this system is used all over the world.

When using the position of Professor, your profile must be clear that you have proven achievements. You must have internationally accepted publications. You must find them in Scopus. You must have textbooks and books. Before you can pass, there must be a committee to evaluate you. When something like this happens, society becomes confused because people who enter this process must go through with determination. Personally, it took me 7 years. Some people may take it faster or longer. I admit that this case has discouraged many professors because there are steps and difficulties in getting to each level of the position. You must also check what you have done in the past. I implore the Ministry of Higher Educa

tion, Science, Research and Innovation to be clear about the management urgently.

Mr. Wanni Nonsiri, Assistant Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, who is the representative of the recipient of the letter, said that the professor position obtained is both from qualifications and academic positions. For academic positions, if graduated with a degree from a foreign university, they must go through the qualification comparison process with the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation before coming to work in Thailand, in a civil service position or as a lecturer at a public or private university under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation. In such cases, please give me time to look at the details and will proceed according to the steps.

