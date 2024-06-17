A 6 year old child can be treated for a giant mole that itch all over his body.



Nonthaburi,, A 6-year-old child has been born with a giant mole since birth. Itching all over the body undergo treatment Director General of the Department of Medical Services It is accepted that this disease is found in few patients, but it is treatable.

From the case of the foundation being one Has coordinated with Mr. Thanakrit Jitareerat, Secretary to the Minister of Public Health to ask for help in sending Nong Nam Nuea, a 6-year-old boy who has a black birthmark and itching all over his body, to receive treatment at A hospital that specializes in the disease that your child is suffering from.

Late today, Nong Nam Nuea, father and grandfather traveled with the Ton Or Foundation. and Secretary to the Minister of Public Health and met with Dr. Amphon Benjaphonpitak Director General of the Department of Medical Services Direct agency that will provide treatment to Nong Nam Nuea

Director-General of the Department of Medical Services revealed that in the case of Nong Nam Nuea As far as preliminary examina

tion It is a characteristic of giant mole disease. It is large and has some spots that spread all over the body. It must be acknowledged that this disease is found in very few patients. But it can be treated

For example, in the case of Nong Nam Nuea, surgery was required to remove a piece of tissue from the back area for examination. Then you will enter the treatment process. This may be surgery. or using radiation to cut out moles or lump removed Because it affects the child’s balance. The longer you leave it on, the more impact it will have. And you must accept that treatment can take a long time. But don’t worry about education. Because while being treated in the hospital There will be services for educating children along with it, including There will be free accommodation for parents. And the treatment for the younger sibling doesn’t cost anything. The family doesn’t have to worry about this.

Mr. Chakkraphong, Nong Nam Nuea’s father whose profession is driving a motorcycle for hire He gave an interview

with tears in his eyes saying that he was happy that many agencies were helping his son. Including thanking Thai people all over the country. Confirm after this He will be the one to take care of Nong Nam Nuea while he is being treated at the hospital without causing his grandfather to have to deal with the hassle of traveling back and forth. As for the issue of accepting donations, he admitted that donations were accepted and money was transferred to help in the amount of 110,000 baht. He confirmed that the money received from this donation was not used for any expenses at all.

Source: Thai News Agency