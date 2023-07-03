6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolted Off Eastern Indonesia, No Tsunami Alert Issued

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia’s eastern province of Papua today, but did not trigger a tsunami, an official said.

The country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency, had first released the quake at 6.2 magnitude, before revising it, according to Daryono, head of quake and tsunami mitigation division of the agency.

The earthquake happened at 09:51 a.m. Jakarta time (0251 GMT) today, with its epicentre at 79 km south-west of Keerom district, and a depth of 10 km, the official said.

The tremors of the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger giant waves, he added

Source: Nam News Network

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
July 2023
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright © indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.