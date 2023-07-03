6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolted Off Eastern Indonesia, No Tsunami Alert Issued

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia’s eastern province of Papua today, but did not trigger a tsunami, an official said.

The country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency, had first released the quake at 6.2 magnitude, before revising it, according to Daryono, head of quake and tsunami mitigation division of the agency.

The earthquake happened at 09:51 a.m. Jakarta time (0251 GMT) today, with its epicentre at 79 km south-west of Keerom district, and a depth of 10 km, the official said.

The tremors of the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger giant waves, he added

Source: Nam News Network