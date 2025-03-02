

Bangkok: A 52-year-old woman, known under the pseudonym Ms. Ning, has claimed she was gang-raped by dozens of strangers over a period of more than two years. Kan Jom Phalang led a team to provide assistance. However, police investigations, including three physical examinations, revealed no evidence of sexual assault, but confirmed that she was suffering from a mental illness.





According to Thai News Agency, the case came to light when officers from the Bueng Kum Police Station coordinated with Kan Jom Phalang after Ms. Ning requested their assistance. She alleged that 10 strange men repeatedly assaulted her and that two coworkers, Mr. Peng and Mr. Kwang, who possessed supernatural powers, were involved. Despite multiple complaints filed since May 29, 2023, and physical examinations conducted at the Police General Hospital, no signs of rape were found.





Ms. Ning continued to assert that the assailants, whom she described as possessing spiritual bodies, erased evidence from her mobile phone and followed her everywhere, even to religious retreats. Subsequent health evaluations confirmed she suffers from schizophrenia. Despite the diagnosis, Ms. Ning refused the recommended treatment, believing Kan Jom Phalang could see the alleged attackers.





In response, Kan Chom Phalang, alongside Mr. Thanakrit Chitareerat, Advisor to the Minister of Public Health, and Dr. Pla from the Department of Mental Health, visited Ms. Ning’s residence in Soi Nawamin 42, Bueng Kum District. The visit aimed to assess the situation further.





Following the inspection, Kan Chom Phalang expressed empathy for Ms. Ning’s condition and emphasized the importance of her receiving treatment. Mr. Thanakrit highlighted the clear signs of mental disorder observed in Ms. Ning, leading to a decision to transfer her to a hospital for appropriate care, including medication.





Dr. Pla noted that while no unusual findings were observed during the visit, Ms. Ning’s symptoms resembled those of drug addiction or excessive diet pill use, though these were not factors in her case. Stress was considered a potential contributor to her condition. Dr. Pla advised families with similar cases not to feel ashamed and to seek medical treatment for their relatives.

