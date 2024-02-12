2 more days to arrest more for disrupting the royal procession



House, “Police Commander” asks for 2 more days to issue additional arrest warrants. Royal procession disturbance case Please gather evidence clearly. Do not allow the case to be dropped from the prosecutor’s office like it used to be. Emphasizing that there are politicians backing and giving advice.

Pol. Gen. Torsak Sukwimon, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Police, gave an interview regarding security measures for the royal procession, saying that the Prime Minister had emphasized on providing safety in the royal procession. The Prime Minister looked at it from an outside perspective and was therefore concerned about some gaps. But please believe that The police have put in place quite good security measures for the royal procession. But will explain to the media. Not all has confirmed with the Prime Minister that The royal security system was pretty well laid out. But having groups with different opinions Come show the same behavior as before. It has been emphasized from the first day that the case wi

ll be prosecuted according to the evidence available. There is no need to come out and say what the police will do.

‘I understand the media wants to ask what the police do. But if I tell you everything, I believe that the people who came out to show such behavior did not come out on their own. There is a process behind it. Ask the police to gather clear evidence first. And the day when the police took the case to the end The media will see that the police work very carefully. Just like I said to the team, don’t rush. Because if you rush, there will be errors like in the past. I want to make this case in detail. I need another 2 days to see that there will definitely be charges and an arrest warrant filed. Confirming that in the case of “Tawan” there are people behind it. As for whether to be a politician or not? Please do not disclose,’ the Royal Thai Police Commissioner said.

As for the part that if during the waiting period to withdraw the insurance Youth groups may repeat similar acts. What preventive me

asures will the police take? Pol. Gen. Torsak said that the incident at BTS Siam was different from the place where the royal visit was planned. But the behavior of the youth group was clearly prepared. to not display something that would be illegal I believe there are people giving advice and giving advice. Now the police have to do everything thoroughly. I don’t want there to be any errors. Especially at the prosecutor level like in the past. In the past, there were many cases that he was responsible for. I don’t really want to come for an interview. Because he is not a light-hungry person, he insists that there will be no such accusations filed. Everything is based on evidence. ‘Like you? Not serious About offering safety I’ve been taking care of this for a long time. Don’t worry. Every government official is a government official of His Majesty. that must take care of safety It is the first mission of the Royal Thai Police to take care of the safety of the royal family. and do not want this issue to be br

ought up as an attack on the institution The police must therefore do a thorough job. In order not to have any scandals and asks the public to be confident The police provided lifelong protection to His Majesty.’ Royal Thai Police Commissioner Said.

Source: Thai News Agency