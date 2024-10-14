15th ASEAN Senior Official Meeting on Sports opens in Vinh Phuc



The 15th ASEAN Senior Official Meeting on Sports (SOMS-15) opened in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on October 14, drawing the participation of 70 delegates from ten ASEAN member states, Timor Leste, Japan, China, ASEAN Secretariat and partners. At the hybrid event, the secretariat updated on the upcoming actions for the decisions made at SOMS-14 held in Thailand last year while participants reviewed and worked to carry out the ASEAN Work Plan on Sports (Work Plan) for 2021-2025 and several important projects and events. According to the agenda, the seventh ASEAN Plus Japan SOMS will take place on October 15 and the third ASEAN Plus China SOMS the following day. Vietnam joined SOMS in 2012 and first hosted the meeting in Hanoi two years later.

Source: Vietnam News Agency