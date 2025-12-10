Zoom Leads A Workplace Revolution

Major new brand campaign developed with Colin Jost’s No Notes Productions lampoons bad tech and champions the employees who suffer for it

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, on behalf of employees everywhere, Zoom announced the launch of a major brand campaign developed with Colin Jost’s No Notes Productions lampooning the technology everybody hates and inspiring users to stand up for what they really want. Starring SNL standout Bowen Yang, the “Zoom Ahead” campaign will debut on December 31 during the U.S. College Football Playoffs with the hero spot, I Use Zoom!, which taps into a universal truth — people just want technology that works for them. The campaign will continue with additional high-profile placements, including a Super Bowl pre-show placement on February 8, and will be supported by digital, social, and experiential activations throughout Spring 2026.

The campaign amplifies what users have made clear: Zoom’s AI-first platform beats the alternatives. Q3 FY26 NPS data tells the story: 22,000+ responses with an industry-leading score of 58, and over 70% praising simplicity, 40% citing reliability, and 100% of direct comparisons choosing Zoom Workplace over other tools. This momentum echoes industry recognition, as well: Zoom was recently named a Customers’ Choice in the Gartner® Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer” report and is one of only two companies positioned in both the UCaaS and CCaaS Magic Quadrants.

“I Use Zoom! resonates with audiences because it humorously delivers a truth familiar to everyone: don’t give us bad tools when Zoom makes work easier,” said Kimberly Storin, Chief Marketing Officer at Zoom. “The ‘Zoom Ahead’ campaign marks the first time we’re officially using ‘Zoom’ as a verb in our advertising. To ‘Zoom’ is already in the popular vernacular and signifies that the platform has become synonymous with getting things done.”

“Of all the virtual meeting options, Zoom definitely has the best brand name. I’ve never said, ‘Let’s do a Teams!’” said Colin Jost, founder of No Notes.

Directed by SNL’s Mike Diva, the spot blends the rebellion of Apple’s 1984 ad and the empowerment of Dead Poets Society into a dramatic uprising against clunky, overengineered tools. While satirizing the corporate monoliths that dictate which tech employees will use, it also celebrates the everyday employee finally standing up for their platform of choice.

“Zoom is no longer just a meetings app; it’s a complete, AI-first workplace platform built for people, not for complexity,” continued Storin. “The evolution of the Zoom platform has been dramatic — we’re leading the next generation of powerful, safe, and secure collaboration tools that are transforming business — and that’s a message people need to hear.”

The Zoom portfolio includes communication (Meetings, Team Chat, Phone), collaboration (Docs, Whiteboard, Tasks), productivity (Calendar, Mail), customer experience (Contact Center), sales & marketing (Webinars, Events, Revenue Accelerator), and AI Companion — all of which are designed to support how people actually work today.

To explore the “Zoom Ahead” campaign, visit www.zoom.com/resources/zoomahead .

About Zoom

Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) provides the AI-first, open work platform built for human connection and purposefully designed to move conversations to completion. From entrepreneurs to global enterprises, customers choose Zoom to seamlessly collaborate, communicate, and drive outcomes across meetings, chat, phone, contact center, events, and more — all with the built-in assistance of Zoom AI Companion. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, visit zoom.com .

