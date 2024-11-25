Search
Yi Thanakun Leads Complaint Against Dr. Boon for 35 Million Baht Investment Fraud.


Bangkok: Yi Thanakun Jittisara, President of the Santi Prachadham Club, has taken decisive action against Dr. Boon Vanasin, aged 86, by bringing two victims to file a complaint at the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) over an alleged investment fraud. The case revolves around accusations that Dr. Boon defrauded the victims of 35 million baht through misleading investment schemes.

According to Thai News Agency, Yi Thanakun revealed that over 30 individuals have been deceived by Dr. Boon, resulting in collective damages exceeding 1 billion baht. Yi has been instrumental in coordinating efforts to assist 12 victims in filing complaints at the TCSD, with the latest two victims bringing the count to 14. The fraudulent activities are categorized into two parts: joint investment in hospital shares and investment in bonds, the latter promising a 7% annual interest rate.

Yi detailed the specific cases of the two male victims who filed complaints. The first victim suffered losses amounting to 15 million ba
ht, while the second incurred damages of 20 million baht, totaling 35 million baht. Yi presented documents featuring Dr. Boon’s signature, verifying his involvement in the transactions. He underscored the victims’ reluctance to make public statements due to concerns for their safety, thus necessitating his representation.

The victims initially invested with Dr. Boon due to his reputed credibility, not anticipating the deception that ensued. It has been suggested that Dr. Boon intends to abscond with the funds to a European country. There are calls for the authorities to expedite the investigation, particularly into Dr. Boon’s associates, to determine any further complicity.

Yi Thanakun concluded with a cautionary note to the victims regarding the legal proceedings. He urged them not to transition from criminal to civil cases, emphasizing the magnitude of the fraud and the need for stringent legal action. He appealed to officials to pursue the case to its conclusion.

