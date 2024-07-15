Yearly agricultural export target achievable



Vietnam’s agro-forestry-aquatic product exports can reach the revenue target of 55-56 billion USD this year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD). The total export turnover of agro-forestry-aquatic products in the first six months reached 29.2 billion USD, up 19% over the same period last year. Of the sum, the export value of main agricultural products stood at 15.76 billion USD (up 24.4%); key forestry products, 7.95 billion USD (up 21.2%); aquatic products, 4.36 billion USD (up 4.9%); and husbandry products, 240 million USD (up 3.8%). Trade surplus in the period reached 8.28 billion USD, up 62.4% year-on-year.

Source: Vietnam News Agency