Work starts on upgrade of Vietnamese pagoda in Vientiane



Vientiane: Work started on the upgrade of Phat Tich Pagoda, a Vietnamese Buddhist pagoda in the Lao capital of Vientiane, on December 29.

The project, which has an estimated cost of 1.1 million USD, aims to improve the facilities at the pagoda, meeting religious needs of local Vietnamese and Lao Buddhist communities.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung said that for many years, Phat Tich Pagoda has been not only a place of religious activities of Buddhist monks and nuns, but also one of the venues for cultural, educational and religious activities of the Vietnamese community in Laos, promoting their unity.

The Ambassador emphasised that the embellishment of the pagoda will encourage monks, nuns, Buddhist followers, and members of the Vietnamese community in Laos to continue to promote the compassion and charity spirit of Buddhism, making a substantive contribution to the special friendship between the Parties and people of Vietnam and Laos.

Vice President o

f the Lao Front for National Development Chanpheng Southivong spoke highly of the Vietnamese community in Laos in general and Phat Tich Pagoda in particular for their active participation in various movements launched by the Party, the State and the Lao Front for National Construction such as assisting flood victims in Attapeu province and supporting poverty reduction for people in financial difficulties./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency