Woman’s Body Found in Suitcase with Barbells in Rayong Canal



Rayong: A naked female body was discovered inside a suitcase in a canal near a golf course in Ban Chang Subdistrict, Ban Chang District, Rayong Province, alarming local residents. The gruesome find occurred at 3:00 PM yesterday when locals fishing in the area noticed a large black suitcase, measuring approximately 26-27 inches, floating and lodged at the canal’s edge. The suitcase emitted a foul odor akin to that of a decomposing corpse, prompting them to alert police and rescue workers.





According to Thai News Agency, upon arrival and opening of the suitcase, rescue workers were met with a horrifying scene. The decomposing body of a young woman was found curled up inside the suitcase. It is estimated that she had been deceased for at least two weeks. Alongside the body, two barbells, each weighing 10 kilograms, were discovered, presumably used to weigh down the suitcase in an attempt to conceal the crime. The woman, approximately 150-160 centimeters tall with long hair dyed reddish brown and black at the roots, showed signs of assault with bruises across her body. Additionally, recent breast augmentation surgery was suggested by new wounds under her chest, and her hands were bound behind her back.





Pol. Col. Phumin Singhasut, Commander of Rayong Provincial Police, stated that the primary focus of the investigation is to identify the deceased and conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death and confirm her identity. Authorities are coordinating with all areas reporting missing persons matching the description of the deceased and are conducting fingerprint analyses. The case is being treated as a murder, with suspicions that the woman was killed elsewhere and her body subsequently dumped in the canal to hide the crime.

