“Witoon” returns to the field, breaks the record, wins 3 gold, lifts iron

Kanchanaburi, 19 Aug-Witoon Mingmool, Thailand’s World Youth Championship weightlifting team in 2016, made a best record of 111 kilograms, breaking the national sport record. won the gold medal In the 48th National Games “Kanchanaburi Games”

The 48th National Games “Kanchanaburi Games” on the 6th day had 62 gold medals in weightlifting at Thavorn Wittaya School. final Model weighing no more than 55 kilograms, male “Witoon Mingmoon” degree of the Thai national team, World Youth Championship set in 2016, competing for Kanchanaburi province. Snatch set a record for the second time at 111 kilograms, breaking a national sports record. Received a gold medal to win a silver medal, Thuntham Samrit from Nakhon Ratchasima, 98 kilograms, a bronze medal, Thanawat Unkham from Amnat Charoen, 97 kilograms, Clean and Jerk Witoon, lifted a record at 143 kilograms in the 3rd time, breaking the national sport record again. The program received gold medals, silver medals, Thanawat 116 kilograms and bronze medals, Kanchat Musik from Nakhon Si Thammarat 115 kilograms, with a total weight of 254 kilograms, with Witoon breaking the national sports record. In summary, Witoon wiped out 3 gold medals, 213 kilograms of Thanawat silver and 207 kilograms of copper.

Witoon said he was satisfied with the work. because he did not compete in a big program for up to 4 years due to his military service

Women’s tennis team finals at Kanchanaburi Provincial Stadium It is a meeting of the host, meeting with Bangkok single hand 2 “Eve” Nicha Lertpitaksinchai. Former Thai national tennis player Who used to reach the world’s 280th hand, competed for the host in a blue shirt, met Watchachon Sawasdee, the current Thai national team from Bangkok. set in a row 6-2 and 6-3, collecting points for the Kanchanaburi team to win Bangkok 2-0 pairs to get a gold medal

Men’s Tennis Team Finals It is a meeting between the Nakhon Ratchasima felt-ball team. Meet Kanchanaburi, single hand, 2nd hand, Natthasit Kulsuwan in a blue shirt from Kanchanaburi, beat Kritbun Prahmanee from Nakhon Ratchasima 2-0, set 6-3 and 6-4. But the host lost in singles, 1st hand and doubles, resulting in a silver medal. The gold medal belongs to Nakhon Ratchasima, winning 2-1.

snooker 15 red doubles final At the Kanchanaburi Provincial Teachers Savings Cooperative, the host has “Korn Nakhon Pathom” Passakorn Suwanawat paired with “Rom Surin” Prakphan Chaithanasakul duel with Peerabun Pimdee who paired with Suchat Sukliaam from Nakhon Phanom. It turns out to be Passakorn who issued a hot queue And precisely enter long breaks many times, leading the host team to win 3-0 frames and get gold medals

Colorful Kanchanaburi Games today Kanchanaburi Provincial Tourism and Sports Office invites athletes, followers, committees and all tourists. with activities that should not be missed when visiting Kanchanaburi Travel 5 routes for free as a one-day trip, morning, afternoon, especially important points such as the Skywalk, the check-in place.

Source: Thai News Agency