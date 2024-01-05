Wild elephants attack and kill a Cambodian hired to tap rubber.

Bangkok: Officials warn villagers to watch out for wild elephants. Because it is during the mating season. After the incident of a Cambodian worker being mauled by a wild elephant Hurt until death

Wild elephants are on the rampage in rubber plantations. Thap Sai State Enterprise, Thap Sai Subdistrict, Pong Nam Ron District, Chanthaburi Province, attacked a 30-year-old Cambodian woman after entering to work as a rubber tapper with her husband, who said that while tapping rubber according to the locks that the employer had allocated. I heard my wife’s voice. Screaming for help, he ran in to take a look. When he put a light on, he saw a large wild elephant, gender unknown, using its trunk to strike and stomp on its feet, attacking his wife. But no one dared to help. They all ran away to escape. After the noise calmed down, he walked back to take a look and found that His wife was attacked by an elephant and died.

Forestry officers The villagers and rubber tapping workers were notified. During this period, be c
areful of wild elephants. Because it is during the mating season There may be herds or calves of royal forest elephants coming to eat in agricultural areas. Please keep an eye on the news. From forestry officers, community leaders, and volunteer teams to track wild elephants. To monitor the welfare of life

Source: Thai News Agency

