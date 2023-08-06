“Warawut” warns entrepreneurs to dump oil spills into the sea affect tourism

Bangkok, Aug. 6- “Warawut” is boiling! Knot Marine tourism operators leave oil spills in the Sirinath National Park area, warning them to have a sense of responsibility. Don’t break your rice pot, threaten, don’t let it close to restore it.

On August 6, 2023, Mr. Warawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment (NRCT), said he received a report from Mr. Sorasak Rananan, head of Sirinat National Park. Sirinat National Park Under the Office of Conservation Area 5, Nakhon Si Thammarat to the performance of oil spill collection In front of the beach in the park area According to Sirinat National Park, Phuket Province, in collaboration with relevant agencies such as Khao Lampi National Park staff and Hat Thai Mueang National Park. Naval Officer, Royal Thai Navy Region 3, Department of Marine and Coastal Resources Harbor Department officer Agencies under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and volunteer spirits work together. storage and cleaning The beach area have done storage black oil stains beach area in the area of Sirinat National Park Which consists of Mai Khao Beach, approximately 5.42 km distance, Nai Yang Beach, approximately 3.66 km distance, and Nai Thon Beach, approximately 1 km distance. Layan Beach, a distance of about 1 km, which the park officials together with related agencies has been stored Black oil stains from 4-5 August ago and proceed until it is completed

Mr. Warawut said from what was reported. Affected in many areas, including Phuket and Koh Tao, Koh Phangan District Surat Thani Province Of course, some of them are not in the national park area. But it is considered an important resource of Thailand.

“I would like to remind all entrepreneurs who do activities. about tourism both on land and at sea Please operate responsibly with the environment and the marine resources that we have in abundance. Let’s not get to the point that we have to close tourist attractions for restoration. Because of the carelessness of some entrepreneurs until causing damage in the long term, as we had to do in Maya Bay, Krabi Province, which had to be closed for 3-4 years, which were all affected. That comes from the carelessness of some entrepreneurs who lack conscience, ”said Warawut.

Mr. Warawut said today that Thai tourism is recovering. Tourists are coming to Thailand in large numbers. I would like to remind all tour operators, every company to urge staff, officers, boat captains to work with a sense of beauty and responsibility towards the environment Otherwise, when damaged It will happen to the entrepreneur himself. Today, it’s like smashing your own rice pot. Instead of helping each other, you have beautiful diamonds in your hands. instead dumping the oil slick into the bay into the sea like this, causing when the tourists leave, there is an oil slick with them Asked how this is to promote tourism in Thailand.

Mr. Warawut said that from the incident he felt very dissatisfied. Please don’t meet him, he will order to arrest and order to ban them all. because entrepreneurs Tourism like this should not exist in Thailand. Therefore, I would like to request all relevant agencies, Marine Department, Department of Tourism. and all agencies outside the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Be strict with these operators before it’s too late.

Mr. Warawut said that when we experienced the COVID-19 crisis, it was a time when Thailand’s tourist attractions had a chance to rest and recover, but today there are some people who are being careless. make things that we have always treated crash down again Therefore, I would like to warn you with good intentions and concern that this situation should not happen again in Thailand.

Mr. Warawut said he had given the Department of National Parks with the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources Accelerate the DNA of the oil first to see where it came from, from the ship or what industry. We must find the root cause. however in parts outside the park boundaries must be deposited with relevant agencies Please look at the quality of these tourism operators because the MNRE has limited power to perform duties according to the law. and not allow them to do business again for such a careless person. .-Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency