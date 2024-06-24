“Wan” said he was heartbroken and prepared to resign from Pheu Thai next week.



Bangkok, ‘Wan U-Bamrung’ live-streamed on Facebook announcing his plans to resign from the Pheu Thai Party next week, admitting that he is heartbroken and insisting that he still loves ‘Thaksin-Yingluck-Ung Ing-Khunying Potjaman’ as before.

Mr. Wan Uibamrung, former Bangkok MP for the Pheu Thai Party, live-streamed on his personal Facebook page to express his feelings after news broke of his resignation from the position of Assistant Minister of Public Health. He said that today the atmosphere is good, but the situation is not so good. If you are a true fan who follows him, you will know that he is in Bang Bon and in Pheu Thai. He has never thought of running away. As long as Pheu Thai Party still loves him, is kind to him, and gives him opportunities, he will never go anywhere. But the day that Pheu Thai Party does not love him and does not give him opportunities, he will have to go.

‘I never thought that day would come. Tomorrow, I will have my team submit a resignation letter from the assistant minister

to the Ministry of Public Health. Next week, I will submit a resignation letter from being a member of the Pheu Thai Party,’ said Mr. Wan.

Mr. Wan admitted that he felt disheartened because he had been a member since the People Power Party until the Pheu Thai Party, but life had to move on. He did not want to talk about the details and had to review himself as to why this incident happened. He would rather just say this much. He also stated that many media contacted him today, but he replied that he would not give an interview. It was as he had posted and that he had always said that he was loyal to the Pheu Thai Party and had never thought of moving anywhere until the Pheu Thai Party no longer loved him, had no mercy, and did not want him anymore. He said that he did not want to say anything anymore. Talking would not make things better. The situation would get worse. The incident was exactly as he had posted.

Mr. Wan also said that pinching his nails also hurts his flesh. He is much calmer than before. He

has billions of words in his heart that he wants to say but he will keep them to himself. If he is wronged, he will say them. In the past, if there was anything that implicated the party, he would retort many times until the mob came to attack. While Mr. Wan spoke again that he never thought this day would come, Mr. Wan raised both hands as if wiping away tears and continued that he always thought that one day this day would come, but he did not think it would come so soon. There are many more things to say, but it is not appropriate.

‘I know that the listeners feel uncomfortable. They want to hear me speak. I feel uncomfortable too. I still love all the elders of the Pheu Thai Party. I still love and respect the leader, Thaksin Shinawatra, Khunying Potjaman, Pu Yingluck Shinawatra, and the party leader, Khun Ung Ing. Because my family has been close to her family since long ago. Time changes, everything changes. I still love the Pheu Thai Party. But next week, I must resign from being a member of the Pheu T

hai Party. I am heartbroken,’ before Mr. Wan ended the live broadcast.

Source: Thai News Agency