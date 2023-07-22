Votes suggest “go far”, not back down to solve the problem of Section 112

Bangkok, July 22-“Chor Pannika”, the leader of the Faculty of Progress Has polled the results of the vote for “Move Far” back to amend Section 112 to join the government of Recently, the voting results were closed, with 112,570 votes, showing the most votes, 51%, saying that “do not retreat at all”.

While yesterday evening (July 21), Ms. Pannika Wanich, the leader of the Faculty of Progress Has conducted a survey conducted via private Twitter with the message that “When the establishment of the government opens up a new game The far step is being set about 112. Do you think that the far step should step back 112 in order to form a successful government? And stop the return of Prawit or not? and conditional retreat

The Thai News Agency reviewed the data at approximately 6:00 p.m. The latest voting results have been closed and there were 112,570 votes. The most voted result appeared that 51% said that “do not retreat completely”, followed by 34% that “retreat with conditions” and the least is 15% that “should retreat” for this tweet of Miss Pannika. There are more than 1.1 million views, 2,579 comments, 5,289 retweets, and more than 3,800 hearts.-Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency