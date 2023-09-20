VistaJet announces new partnership with maverick Burgundy winemaker Olivier Bernstein

VistaJet Wine Program

The most sough-after wine in the world;

A handpicked selection of Grand Cru wines for VistaJet Members to enjoy on board the Global 7500 fleet;

A limited edition seven-bottle case of specially selected Grand Cru wines available directly to VistaJet Members;

Demonstrating passion and vision once again, VistaJet launches the first of its kind cellar-to-cellar global wine transportation service to guarantee the quality and authenticity of Olivier Bernstein wines for collectors anywhere, anytime.

London, September 20th, 2023: VistaJet, the first and only global business aviation company, expands its iconic wine program with an exclusive partnership with Olivier Bernstein to offer wine drinkers and collectors the opportunity to savor and connect with one of Burgundy’s finest winemakers — both in-flight on board the game-changing Global 7500 aircraft and at destination. The partnership is also celebrated with the creation of a limited edition seven-bottle case of a specially selected assortment of Grand Cru wines, which will be available for Members to purchase and deliver to their cellar directly from Bernstein’s cellar in Beaune, France.

This pioneering move came to fruition after a conversation between VistaJet Founder and Chairman Thomas Flohr and Bernstein, about how best to maintain the integrity of fine wines.

“We have worked with experts to understand how taste and smell are affected by the atmosphere in a pressurized cabin and found that nasal sensors’ reception of aromas are limited owing to the lower air pressure that comes with a lower humidity. In particular, fruit flavors become diminished, while bitterness and spiciness are largely unaffected. These insights allow us to carefully select wines that will give the best flavor and fullness at altitude.” — Thomas Flohr, VistaJet’s Founder and Chairman.

“Burgundy wines are fragile, complex and can be quite difficult to understand. They can lose their magic and sensuality if they are not correctly stored or delivered. Sourcing directly from the growers’ cellars and having them delivered directly is, to me, the ultimate guarantee of quality.” — Olivier Bernstein.

VistaJet x Olivier Bernstein

Offering this additional and exclusive service to its Members is an example of VistaJet’s commitment to providing a seamless, dedicated service. VistaJet’s global infrastructure and network make it possible to offer this creative service to its clients in any part of the world.

“For our Members, who are wine collectors and connoisseurs, this service guarantees safe transportation of their precious wine, with no change of hands in transit. We fly globally, so we can offer ultimate convenience and safety anywhere in the world.” — Matteo Atti, Chief Marketing Officer, VistaJet.

Wine in the sky

The partnership brings together two visionary brands that are pioneers in their industries. In only 20 years, both Bernstein’s wines and VistaJet have grown quickly to global acclaim. The combination of passion and creativity with business sets VistaJet apart in the private aviation industry. Initiatives such as VistaJet’s jet-to-cellar demonstrate the company’s commitment to offering not just efficient and reliable private journeys, but the most considered and private travel services.

VistaJet has created the ﬁrst global program to offer the best possible wine experience in the sky and catering to Members collecting, discovering and developing a deeper knowledge of wine from every region in the world. To further enhance the onboard tasting, VistaJet Cabin Hosts are also trained by the Wine & Spirit Education Trust to Level 2.

VistaJet’s onboard Signature Wine List includes wines sourced from some of the world’s most iconic vineyards considering the effects of ﬂying on taste. The list features classics such as Ruinart Champagnes, Pessac Léognan and the Gaja Rossj Bass Chardonnay, as well as Napa’s Newton Winery Single Vineyard Chardonnay ‘The Bay’ 2018 and Newton Winery Single Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Spring Mountain 2018.

To complete the journey, VistaJet Private World connects its Members to the most incredible Chateaux, enhancing tastings with visits and personal introductions to the most incredible wine creators.

To discover more about how to enjoy wine when traveling, The Wine In The Sky Questionnaire is a compendium of suggestions for tasting, serving and transporting wine on travels around the world, and includes musings from popular oenophiles including Sofia Coppola, Andrea Bocelli, Jeannie Cho Lee and Daniel Boulud. Published in collaboration with Assouline, the book advises how to select the most appropriate wines accounting for the effects of flying on our senses.

–ENDS–

Information

VistaJet | press@vistajet.com

About VistaJet

VistaJet is the first and only global business aviation company. On its fleet of silver and red business jets, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to 187 countries, covering 96% of the world.

Founded in 2004, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers have access to an entire fleet whilst paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership. VistaJet’s signature Program membership offers customers a bespoke subscription of flight hours on its fleet of mid and long-range jets, to fly them anytime, anywhere.

VistaJet is part of Vista Global Holding — the world’s first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-light solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.

More VistaJet information and news at vistajet.com

VistaJet Limited is a European air carrier that operates 9H registered aircraft under its Maltese Air Operator Certificate No. MT-17 and is incorporated in Malta under Company Number C 55231. VistaJet US Inc. is an Air Charter Broker that does not operate aircraft. VistaJet and its subsidiaries are not U.S. direct carriers. VistaJet-owned and U.S. registered aircraft are operated by properly licensed U.S.

Attachments –

