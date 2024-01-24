Visited the area of ??Samut Songkhram Province Clarifying the project to help sea bass farmers



Nonthaburi, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Internal Trade visits the area. Samut Songkhram Province Clarifying the project to help sea bass farmers In important breeding areas in 24 provinces, prepared to help with management costs of 40 baht per kilogram, target 1,500 tons, to help speed up the release of production. and push the price up. Revealed that it will continue to coordinate with entrepreneurs, collectors, wholesale and retail stores. Go in and buy continuously as well.

Mr. Kornit Nonjui, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Internal Trade Revealed after visiting the Samut Songkhram province. which is a province where sea bass is produced To follow up on the situation of the sea bass trade, the department has publicized and created awareness about the implementation of the project to link the distribution of sea bass in 2024 in important breeding areas in 24 provinces, after the Executive Committee of the Mutual Fund to Assist Farmers (KT. ) has resolved to approve the implem

entation of the project on January 19, 2024 in order for farmers to be aware. and prepare to participate in the project This will be a project that will help accelerate the release of produce to farmers and help raise prices.

For details of the project to link sea bass distribution in 2024, there is an implementation period. since January onwards by approving a limit of 60 million baht for administrative expenses. At a rate not exceeding 40 baht per kilogram (kg), including production management fees for farmers. At a rate not exceeding 30 baht per kilogram and marketing management costs such as storage fees, packaging fees, transportation fees to sea bass farmers or collectors. according to actual expenses But not more than the rate of 10 baht per kg., target 1,500 tons.

In addition, in order to help accelerate the release of produce to farmers. The department also coordinates with entrepreneurs, collectors, wholesale and retail stores. Today, we have coordinated with the Go Wholesale department store to b

uy sea bass produce from the ponds of farmers in various production areas and will sell them through the channels that the operators have. Including organizing continuous consumption campaign activities To help sea bass farmers After being affected by the problem of falling sea bass prices This is because a large amount of sea bass is imported from abroad. Therefore, there are measures to help. including helping with management costs and helps vent the production so that the caretaker has a suitable income and sell the produce worth the cost

Mr. Ranatchai Phumcharoen, Deputy Governor of Samut Songkhram Province, said that in the area of ??Samut Songkhram Province Mr. Sirisak Sirimangkala, Governor of Samut Songkhram Province You are aware of the problems of farmers and fishermen in every sector. Especially in the sea bass section. The province has joined with the provincial fisheries and provincial commerce to take care of and help farmers throughout the system. and the province will collect various problems

To report to the central government. which is a policy from the central government The province will take action to drive and fix it. The Provincial Commerce Department will have a meeting next week. To prepare for action to help farmers relieve their suffering as quickly as possible.

As for Ms. Nattaya Poolthuayati, president of the Bang Cha Keng-Bang Kaew Fisheries Cooperative Group. Co., Ltd. and sea bass farmers said they were happy that the government had measures and actions to help sea bass farmers. and it is considered a good opportunity for various department stores Supported by purchasing And as for measures to help farmers, 30 baht per kilogram, I think it will be able to help keep us breathing for a while. As for farming, farmers have improved aquaculture to have higher quality and standards. From the past to the present, creating standards for our farms, we have GAP Farm, guaranteeing that the aquatic farming of people in Samut Songkhram province is safe. Chemical-free and definitely hygienic.

S

ource: Thai News Agency