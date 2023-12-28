Visit Vietnam Year 2023 – Binh Thuan wraps up



Binh Thuan: The south-central province of Binh Thuan held the closing ceremony of the Visit Vietnam Year 2023 in Phan Thiet city on December 27 evening.

With the theme of ‘Binh Thuan – Green Convergence’, the programme includes over 200 events and activities in 41 provinces and cities nationwide, of which more than 30 have been organised in the host locality.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong emphasised that the events and activities have created positive effects, attracting the attention of a large number of people, and mobilising community strength in promoting tourism to recover quickly, and develop effectively and sustainably.

The success of the Visit Vietnam Year 2023 has positively impacted the recovery of the tourism industry of Vietnam in general and Binh Thuan in particular, Cuong stressed.

This year, Vietnam has served more than 12.5 million foreign visitors and 108 million domestic ones, and earned an estimated over 670 trillion VND

(27.5 billion USD). Notably, Vietnam won 54 prizes at the 2023 World Travel Awards – Asia and Oceania region, which helps affirm the brand, role and position of Vietnam on the world tourism map.

Doan Anh Dung, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said that the Visit Vietnam Year is truly a great opportunity for Binh Thuan to spread to both domestic and foreign tourists the message of a friendly, gentle and hospitable land rich in historical and cultural identity with many unique traditional festivals.

In 2023, Binh Thuan has welcomed nearly 8.5 million visitors and earned over 23 trillion VND, nearly doubling that in 2022 and helping it enter the list of nine localities with the highest tourism revenue in the country.

The host of the Visit Vietnam Year 2024 will be Dien Bien province in the northwestern mountainous region./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency