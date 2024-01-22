Visit the temples in the Phirom Aram project.



Ranong Province, “Phuang Phet” visits “Ban Ngao Temple” in Ranong, beautiful as a temple in the Aram Phirom Project. Highlights that make the secondary city worth visiting

Mrs. Puangpetch Chunlaid, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Traveled to the area of ??Ban Ngao Temple, Village No. 1, Ngao Subdistrict, Mueang Ranong District, Ranong Province, to inspect temples according to the Aram Phirom Project. As the policy was given to the National Office of Buddhism (B.E.) to develop the temple into a center of the community and a tourist attraction. Support the creation of religious soft power to attract people who believe in Buddhism. Join in paying homage to the sacred things of various temples. All over Thailand and promote the beauty of Thai temples to be known among tourists. The main goal is to measure 202 temples on 56 tourism routes according to the integration between the National Office of Buddhism. Ministry of Tourism and Sports Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Thailand

‘Thailand has

temples scattered everywhere. Many temples are also popular with Buddhists. It is also popular among both Thai and foreign tourists. It was found that some temples have beautiful architecture, such as the Ban Ngao Temple that we came to see today. which has a beautiful chapel Including the world’s largest tin Buddha statue. This is considered a highlight that will attract even more tourists to the country. Coming to talk with the temple Acknowledged problems and development guidelines that will answer the questions of the Aram Phirom project By asking the committee to find guidelines for dissemination public relations Spread the word to make the temple more famous. Thai people themselves will know that there are beautiful temples like this in the country. Foreigners will also learn about art and culture. Thai customs and traditions Including purchasing Thai products from nearby communities. It is a way to distribute income to people in the area. Help revive the economy at the community level for the better as

well,’ Mrs. Puangphet said.

For Ban Ngao Temple It is considered one of the 202 target temples according to the Aram Phirom Project. In the area of ??Ranong Province, there are 2 temples participating in this project. They are also community center temples and important tourist attractions in Ranong Province. It is located near Phu Khao Ya and Ngao Waterfall. which is a popular tourist attraction in the province There is beautiful architecture, religious sites, religious objects, and art and culture. It is unique and famous for 3 things: 1. Wang Matcha has many large fish such as giant catfish, freshwater catfish, and giant catfish. 2. The new chapel. It has very beautiful decorations. 3. The largest tin Buddha statue in the world.

Then Mrs. Puangpetch Attended a meeting to discuss and listen to opinions on temple development according to the Aram Phirom Project. with Phrakru Upanandasophon Deputy Abbot of Ranong Province Abbot of Mueang Ranong District Assistant Abbot of Ban Ngao Temple and the Ban Ngao Te

mple Committee attended the meeting, which considered requesting budget allocation for the Office of Dhamma Practice according to the fiscal year 2025 plan in the amount of 1,865,000 baht, requesting permission to use forest areas before receiving permission and requesting a waiver according to the Cabinet resolution on On June 23, 2020

Mrs. Puangphet emphasized at the meeting that the tourist temple project or Phirom Monastery must have a car park. Improve the landscape Arrange the steps for traveling within the temple. It is believed that it will be able to promote tourism and generate income for the temple.

