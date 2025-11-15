Villagers in Ban Nong Ya Kaew Anxious Over Border Issues and Illegal Crossings



Ban nong ya kaew: “Nong Ya Kaew” remains quiet as villagers express a strong desire for the ongoing border issues to be resolved. Officials have issued warnings to avoid approaching the border due to safety concerns, while Burapha forces have successfully intercepted 14 Cambodians attempting to cross into Thailand illegally through a natural route.





According to Thai News Agency, at 3:30 a.m. yesterday, the Burapha Force, under the leadership of the Aranyaprathet Task Force, deployed personnel along the Thai-Cambodian border near Ban Non Phatthana, Village No. 13, Phan Suek Subdistrict, Aranyaprathet District, Sa Kaeo Province. Approximately 600 meters from the border, they discovered and detained 14 Cambodian nationals-comprising 6 men and 8 women-attempting to enter Thailand illegally.





Officials revealed that the detained Cambodians were on their way to find work selling fruit at a market in Pathum Thani Province. They were reportedly persuaded by a Cambodian acquaintance employed there. The group crossed the border illegally, guided through a natural channel, after paying an initial fee of 1,000 baht with a promise to pay an additional 5,000 baht upon reaching their destination.





During the arrest, the leader of the group was not apprehended. The military officers in charge handed over the detained individuals to the Khlong Nam Sai Police Station for further legal proceedings.





Meanwhile, Ban Nong Ya Kaew remains a picture of rural tranquility, with villagers occupied with harvesting rice and tending cattle. However, the calmness is underscored by a persistent fear of approaching the border area. Villagers, including Mr. Somkid, who moved there 30 years ago, own significant plots of land near the border but are unable to utilize them due to safety concerns. They await the completion of border demarcation and military clearance to access their fields but remain uncertain of when this will happen.

