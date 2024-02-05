Villagers are excited, claiming rights to dinosaur fossils found in Lam Nam Phong.

Khon Kaen, Villagers are excited to claim rights to dinosaur fossils. Found in Lam Nam Phong, Khon Kaen Province, Nam Phong District Chief and the Mayor of Muang Wan Subdistrict Municipality Clarifying that dinosaur fossils do not belong to anyone belonging to the land Under investigation

From the case of Ms. Sasorn Khansupha, a mineral resources expert with special expertise Phu Kum Khao Dinosaur Research Center and Museum or the Sirindhorn Museum, Kalasin Province, confirming that the fossils or fossil remains found in the Phong Long River The area of ??Ban Non Phayom, Muang Wan Subdistrict, Nam Phong District, Khon Kaen Province, is authentic and approximately 100 – 110 million years old. It is a fragment of the spine and bone fragments. The spine and ribs, which are fragments, are not complete pieces. Initially similar to an animal-eating dinosaur. But research must be done to confirm it again first. Now the broken pieces have been collected and studied. And it is a reference source that there are trace

s and discoveries in this area. But since only bone fragments were found, the area had not been blocked off. It is under the care of Muang Wan Subdistrict Municipality. Including large fossil pieces To be a source of additional scientific study for the area to see and educate the people.

While Mr. Kornchawanwit Chaiperawat, Nam Phong District Chief Went to the area of ??the Phong Long River, Ban Non Phayom, Muang Wan Subdistrict, the border with Ban Bueng Klang, Nong Kung Subdistrict, to inspect the area where dinosaur fossils of an unknown species were found. The municipality uses ropes to prevent bad people from digging and destroying the place. This has been reported to the Governor of Khon Kaen about the discovery of a dinosaur fossil. along with coordinating with the Sirindhorn Museum, Kalasin Province, which confirmed the fossils Or the fossils found are genuine, approximately 100 – 110 million years old. Initially, Muang Wan Municipality brought large fossils in the rocks. It has been stored at the mu

nicipality. Waiting for inspection from officials that such dinosaur bone fossils Death has accumulated in this area for hundreds of millions of years. or was swept away by a current from another place

Meanwhile, there are villagers from Ban Bueng Klang. located across from Ban Non Phayom Come to demand the right to own dinosaur fossils. Because this is the floor of Ban Bueng Klang. Therefore, it must belong to the villagers. But received an explanation from the district chief. and the mayor of Muang Wan Subdistrict Municipality said the dinosaur fossils did not belong to anyone. belonging to the land Under investigation No one can possess it. If there really is an accumulation here The area is under the supervision of the Irrigation Department. Must request permission to excavate and developed into a place for geological studies and is a common tourist attraction make the villagers satisfied and agree to disintegrate.

