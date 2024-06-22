Vietnam’s fishery export likely to reach 4.4 billion USD in H1



Vietnam’s export of fishery products is expected to reach 4.4 billion USD during January-June, a year-on-year increase of 6%, despite such formidable challenges as extreme weather conditions and competitive pressure regarding export prices, high input costs and shortage of materials, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP). Export markets have showed signs of recovery, both in demand and prices, with fishery shipment to the US, Japan, the EU, and the Republic of Korea (RoK) posting positive growth from 5% to 26% in May.

Source: Vietnam News Agency