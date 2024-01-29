Vietnamese students in Singapore celebrate Tet



Singapore: More than 100 Vietnamese students studying in Singapore gathered at the Embassy of Vietnam on January 28 to mark the approaching Year of Dragon.

The event, organised by the Association of Vietnamese Students in Singapore, treated participants to myriad activities honouring Vietnam’s traditional celebration of the Lunar New Year, which is called Tet in Vietnamese and is the nation’s longest holiday.

They learnt to make ‘banh chung’ (square glutinous rice cake) and dried coconut flakes – the two typical culinary delights of the festive event. The students also engaged in puzzle games, testing their knowledge of their home country’s culture, history, and geography.

Addressing the celebration, Vietnamese Ambassador Mai Phuoc Dung lauded activities held by the association so far.

He affirmed that the association has helped create a playground, attracting Vietnamese students to interact, share knowledge and skills, and support one another.

Celebrated since ancient times, Tet not only is a spiritual

event that marks the change from one lunar year to the next, but also embodies Vietnamese people’s custom and beliefs. This year, the associated holiday in Vietnam lasts seven days from February 8 to 14./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency