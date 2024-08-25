Vietnamese in Russia hold Vu Lan festival

Vietnamese and Russian Buddhist followers across Russia have gathered in Moscow for the Vu Lan festival. This year, the Vu Lan festival celebration in Russia is more meaningful as it marks the 10th anniversary of the construction of the worshipping place for Three Treasures – the Buddha, the Dharma, and the Sangha – at the Incentra Moscow Buddhist Hall, which, together with the Hanoi-Moscow Multifunctional Centre and the One Pillar Pagoda, has become a popular spiritual and cultural destination for Buddhist followers in particular and the entire Vietnamese community in Russia.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

