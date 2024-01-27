Vietnamese in Malaysia, Brunei enjoy Tet

Kuala Lumpur: The Vietnamese Embassy in Kuala Lumpur held a Lunar New Year (Tet) celebration programme for the Vietnamese community in Malaysia on January 26.

Opening the event, Ambassador Duong Ngoc Linh said that the annual programme is a special event for the Vietnamese community in Malaysia and abroad, showing the great attention from the Party and State to the community.

Highlighting major achievements that the country has gained so far, the diplomat hailed the contributions from the Vietnamese community abroad in general and Malaysia in particular to this common success.

He lauded the solidarity of the nearly 30,000 Vietnamese in Malaysia, expressing his hope that they will continue promoting this tradition.

Within the programme’s framework, Ambassador Linh presented certificates of merit to a number of members of associations of Vietnamese people for their contributions to community charity activities last year.

Also on January 1, the Vietnamese Embassy in Bruinei organised a Homeland Spring progr

amme for nearly 200 Vietnamese people in the country ahead of the New Year of the Dragon.

Ambassador Tran Anh Vu briefed the participants on the socio-economic achievements of Vietnam and the progress of the Vietnam-Brunei ties last year.

He called on the Vietnamese community in the country to continue staying united and promoting the image of the Vietnamese people and culture to Brunei and international friends.

Participants at the event had a chance to enjoy art performances and traditional dishes of Vietnam./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency