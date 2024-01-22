Vietnamese French politician inspires young generation

Paris: Stephanie Do told about her Vietnamese roots, and her path to the French parliament at a meeting with representatives of the Union of Vietnam Students in France (UEVF) and the Vietnamese community in Paris last weekend.

Stephanie Do, the first Asian-origin member of the French parliament for the 2017-2022 tenure, said she wants to inspire young people and foster their confidence and resolve to gain successes, thus serving both the host country and the homeland, and contributing to the Vietnam-France relations.

UEVF President Nguyen Phan Bao Thuy said Stephanie Do’s success is the pride of the Vietnamese community in France, particularly youths, saying she is the inspiration and encouragement for young people to work harder in all fields.

Born in Vietnam and migrating to France when she was 11, Stephanie Do overcame all barriers to a migrant to become a member of the French parliament for the 2017-2022 tenure. During the five years, she also worked to promote the Vietnam-France relations in her capa

city as President of the France-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians Group.

Her path to the French parliament is recounted in her recently-released book titled ‘Duong toi Quoc hoi cua nu Nghi si Phap goc Viet dau tien’ (The road to the National Assembly of the first French congresswoman of Vietnamese origin)./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency