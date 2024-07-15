Search
Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt opens condolence book for Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong


The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt on July 24 held a ceremony to pay tribute to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Commitee Nguyen Phu Trong and opened a condolence book in the wake of his death. Representatives of the overseas Vietnamese community, the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and agencies observed a minute of silence to commemorate the Party General Secretary. Many representatives from foreign diplomatic missions and international organisations in Egypt came to pay their respects to the Vietnamese leader.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

