Vietnamese Embassy commemorates fallen combatants in Laos



An incense-offering ceremony commemorating fallen Vietnamese and Lao combatants took place at the Laos-Vietnam Combat Alliance Relic Site in Keun village, Thoulakhom district, Vientiane province, on July 27 to mark the 77th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day. Organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, in conjunction with the Central Committee of the Lao Veterans’ Federation and local authorities, the event paid tribute to brave Vietnamese and Lao soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of both nations. To further honour the fallen combatants, delegations from both countries also offered incense at the Monument to Vietnamese heroes and martyrs in Phaxang village, Kasy district, Vientiane province.

Source: Vietnam News Agency