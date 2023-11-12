Vietnamese community in Israel remains safe: embassy



The Vietnamese community in Israel remains safe more than one month after conflicts broke out in Israel, heard an online meeting on November 11 connecting Vietnamese citizens living across Israel with media agencies in Vietnam.

Ambassador Ly Duc Trung said that the Vietnamese community in Israel is relatively small, with about 500 long-term residents and around 200 working or studying short-term.

He said the current situation is stable, but there must always be preparations for the worst situation if the war spreads out of control.

The ambassador said as foreign airlines have stopped operating in Israel, one of the plans being prepared by the embassy is to help Vietnamese people evacuate by road across the Jordan border to a safe area.

According to the diplomat, ensuring uninterrupted information connection is one of the priority tasks for the embassy since the first days of the war.

Hong Shurany from the Liaison Board of the Vietnamese Association in Israel, said that since the outbreak of the conflict

, the association has set up groups on social networks to inform about the situation, encourage and support each other, and continuously maintain contact with the embassy to get updated on Vietnam’s guidelines and policies related to citizen protection./.