Vietnamese artists win Francophone Economic Forum awards


Vietnamese artists have received the Francophone Economic Forum (FFA) awards for their works at the exhibition of arts and handicrafts of the Francophone community held in Paris from November 24-26.

Accordingly, painter Dang Canh and sculptor Jean-Pierre Vong were awarded for their stand displaying paintings and sculptures from Vietnam.

As a member of the Ho Chi Minh City Fine Arts Association, Canh has had numerous solo exhibitions in Vietnam and France, including cities like Versailles, Grand Palais, Paris. He was notably selected to exhibit his works at the international exhibition “Artistes du Monde” in Cannes.

Jean-Pierre Vong, a painter and sculptor, was born in Vietnam and has actively engaged in the art field in France, and attended various art exhibitions and displays.

The event was held on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-France diplomatic ties, leaving a profound impression on international friends./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

