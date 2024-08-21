Vietnamese, Angola Parties foster cooperation



Politburo member and standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Luong Cuong receives a delegation of the ruling People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) in Hanoi on August 21. Earlier the same day, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung held talks with the MPLA delegation, during which they agreed to tighten the relations between the two Parties. On this occasion, they signed a cooperation agreement between the two Parties for the 2024-2029 period.

Source: Vietnam News Agency