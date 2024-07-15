Vietnamese Ambassador in France honoured for contributions to cultural popularisation

Search
Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Chairman of the Vietnam Olympic Committee Nguyen Van Hung conferred the insignia ‘For the cause of culture, sports and tourism’ on Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang at the Vietnam Cultural Centre in Paris on July 25. The distinction recognised Thang’s substantial contributions to fostering Vietnam-France multifaceted cooperation and the cause of Vietnam’s culture, sport and tourism development during his over three years in office. On the occasion, Hung presented a decision reappointing Anoa Suzzanne Dussol Perran, a French national, as Vietnam’s Tourism Ambassador to France for the 2024-2029 tenure.

