Vietnam topped the medal tally at the 2024 Southeast Asia Rowing and Canoeing, U19 and U23 Championships that concluded in the northern port city of Hai Phong on July 7. The Vietnamese team won 58 gold, 53 silver and 33 bronze medals. It was followed by Thailand with 13 gold, 14 silver and 32 bronze medals. Singapore came third, bringing home nine gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze medals.

Source: Vietnam News Agency