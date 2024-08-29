Vietnam-Singapore renewable energy project reaches new milestone



The Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC) and its Singaporean partner Sembcorp Utilities Pte Ltd held in Singapore on August 28 a ceremony of the hand-over of contract packages on wind and hydrological measurements and geological surveys under the project on exporting offshore renewable energy from Vietnam to Singapore. The project, one of the strategic cooperation between the two countries in the field of clean energy, was launched early last year through the signing of a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) on investment cooperation and export of clean energy from Vietnam to Singapore within the framework of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Singapore.

Source: Vietnam News Agency