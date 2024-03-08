Vietnam responds to International Day of Action for Rivers



Hanoi: Together with countries around the world that are making efforts to protect and restore rivers, the Government of Vietnam has been implementing many important policies and practical actions to protect and revive the Earth’s source of life and respond to the International Day of Action for Rivers (March 14), according to insiders.

Data of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment show that Vietnam has 3,450 rivers and streams with a length of 10 km or more. They are located in 108 river basins spreading across the country with a total basin area of about 1.16 million sq.km, of which only 330,990 sq.km, or 28.3%, are located within Vietnam’s territory.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on February 6 signed a decision approving a plan to implement the master plan on water resources for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

According to Director of the Department of Water Resources Management Chau Tran Vinh, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) will coordinate with m

inistries, sectors, and People’s Committees of provinces and cities to manage and organise the implementation of the master plan. The People’s Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities will direct relevant organisations and individuals to review and adjust operation procedures for irrigation systems, irrigation and hydropower reservoirs and ensure the effective and multi-purpose use of water sources.

This year, the MoNRE is working with management and operation units of downstream irrigation works to closely monitor hydro-meteorological developments, and forecast, calculate and develop scenarios for reservoir operation and regulation, while providing information and data of inter-reservoir operation procedures, and ensuring safe water supply requirements for downstream river basins till the end of 2024’s dry season./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency