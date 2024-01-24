Vietnam promotes tourism offerings at ASEAN trade fair

Vientiane: Vietnam brought a kaleidoscope of tourism offerings to the Travel Exchange (TRAVEX) Trade Fair, part of the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2024 in Vientiane, Laos from January 22-27.

From sea, cultural and natural tourism to wellness and golf tourism, the Vietnamese Pavilion showcases the country as a safe, friendly, attractive and hospitable destination, while spotlighting the Visit Vietnam Year 2024 hosted by the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien.

The trade fair is an opportunity for Vietnam to introduce its tourism options, towards realising the set target of hosting 17-18 million foreign tourist arrivals in 2024.

As one of the most important activities within the ATF 2023, TRAVEX creates a venue for top industry policymakers, practitioners and suppliers of tourism products and services to meet and cooperate through various activities such as exhibitions, press meetings and conferences./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency