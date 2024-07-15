Vietnam, Laos strengthen trade relations



The Vietnam-Laos Trade Fair 2024 (VIETLAO EXPO), the largest annual trade promotion event co-hosted by the two countries’ Ministries of Industry and Trade, is being held in Vientiane from July 25 to 29. The expo features around 250 booths of businesses, with the Vietnamese section comprising 120 standard booths of nearly 80 reputable companies across various sectors such as pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, agro-forestry-fishery and processed foods, textiles and fashion, handicrafts, interior and exterior decoration, and consumer goods, among many others.

Source: Vietnam News Agency