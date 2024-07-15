Search
Close this search box.

Vietnam, Laos strengthen trade relations


The Vietnam-Laos Trade Fair 2024 (VIETLAO EXPO), the largest annual trade promotion event co-hosted by the two countries’ Ministries of Industry and Trade, is being held in Vientiane from July 25 to 29. The expo features around 250 booths of businesses, with the Vietnamese section comprising 120 standard booths of nearly 80 reputable companies across various sectors such as pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, agro-forestry-fishery and processed foods, textiles and fashion, handicrafts, interior and exterior decoration, and consumer goods, among many others.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
July 2024
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright ©2024. indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.