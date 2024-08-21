Vietnam-Japan forum paves way for agricultural workforce revolution



The Vietnam-Japan quality agricultural workforce cooperation forum, a joint effort between the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), took place in Tokyo on August 21. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, Japan has been a key partner in Vietnam’s agricultural modernisation, providing assistance in irrigation systems, water-saving technologies, livestock and crop production techniques, and post-harvest processing. Moreover, Japan has invested in the future of Vietnam’s agriculture by training numerous officials, engineers and farmers in the application of cutting-edge technologies.

Source: Vietnam News Agency