Vietnam introduces high-quality products at int’l food fair in Australia



High-quality Vietnamese agricultural and aquatic products are being introduced at the Good Food and Wine Show 2024 in Brisbane, Queensland, by the Vietnamese Embassy and Trade Office in Australia. Vietnam’s booth presents a diverse range of premium agricultural and aquatic products, including iconic fruits like durian, mango, and dragon fruit, alongside shrimp, frozen fish, dried noodles, cashew nuts, coffee, spices, dried fruits, chili sauce, soy sauce, vegetable powder, and herbal tea.

Source: Vietnam News Agency