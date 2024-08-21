Vietnam fisheries int’l exhibition kicks off in Ho Chi Minh City



The Vietnam Fisheries International Exhibition – Vietfish 2024 kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on August 21. In its 25th edition, Vietfish has grown into the largest and most prestigious seafood trade fair in Southeast Asia, serving as a significant platform for showcasing Vietnamese seafood to the world. This year’s exhibition covers 14,000 square meters, featuring over 280 exhibitors and nearly 500 booths from Vietnam and 15 other countries, including the US, Indonesia, India, Russia, Japan, and China. With the theme “Asia’s Home Seafood,” Vietfish 2024 reaffirms the quality and value of Vietnamese seafood on the global market, focusing on enhancing the proportion of deeply processed and convenient products. The exhibition features a wide range of activities, including a cooking demonstration area showcasing seafood dishes and value-added products.

Source: Vietnam News Agency