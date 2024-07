Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet, who is also head of the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) delegation of Vietnam, attended the ASEAN-US, ASEAN+3 Foreign Ministers’ Meetings, East Asia Summit (EAS) and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in Vientiane, Laos, on July 27, within the framework of the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-57).

Source: Vietnam News Agency