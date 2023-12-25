Vietnam among biggest exporters of Christmas decoration products to US


Hanoi: Vietnam is one of the countries that exports the most Christmas decoration products to the US. Among its export products to the US, candles used at Christmas achieved impressive export turnover.

According to an article posted on December 20 on freightwaves.com – a website providing information about the global supply chain, during the 2022 Christmas season, Vietnam’s candle exports to the US reached more than 1 billion USD, accounting for about 50% of the Southeast Asian country’s total Christmas candle market.

Candles are one of the Christmas decorations that countries export to the US market, besides Christmas trees, lights and other decorations.

China, Mexico and Cambodia are also on the list of countries that “dominate” the global market and supply chain for Christmas decorative items, in which shipment to the US is worth billions of dollars./.
Source: Vietnam News Agency

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
December 2023
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright © indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.